23 Jul. 21:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first match of the second qualifying round of the Champions League between the local club Lincoln and the Azerbaijani football club Qarabag has ended in Gibraltar.

Qarabag midfielder Juninho Vieira opened the scoring in stoppage time for the first half. In the 75th minute, defender Tural Bayramov scored the second goal. The match ended with 2:0 in favor of "Qarabakh".

The return match will take place in Baku on July 30.