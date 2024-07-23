Dozens of people could not board plane in Yerevan because of football players

23 Jul. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Yerevan, some passengers could not board the FlyOne airline plane, which was supposed to fly to Chisinau, local media reported

According to passengers who were unable to board the aircraft, Ararat-Armenia football players took their seats.

The incident was commented on by the airline itself. According to the director of the council, Aram Ananyan, many airlines experience similar problems in summer, Sputnik Armenia reports.

"The plane that was operating the flight was smaller in capacity than the one on which the flight was originally planned. Some passengers were given options — to choose another flight today or in a few days",

Aram Ananyan said.

He stressed that the airline was trying to resolve the situation with passengers who were unable to board the plane.