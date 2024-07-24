U.S. sees no evidence of Iran's readiness to resume JCPOA

24 Jul. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States sees no change in Iran's approach to its nuclear program, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.

"We have long made clear that we support diplomacy. We see that as the chief route to dealing with Iran’s nuclear program, but we’re a long way from that right now, especially when you see the steps that Iran has taken to flagrantly flout the requirements of the IAEA," Miller said.

According to him, Washington would hope that as a first step, Iran would come back in compliance with the demands of the IAEA that they have been flouting here to date.