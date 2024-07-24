BRICS Holy Quran Award kicks off in Kazan

24 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

BRICS Holy Quran Award opens today in Kazan, deputy chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Russia Rushan Abbyasov said.

According to him, the contest will last three days, Quran reciters from 20 countries will take part in the competition.

"The contest is being held for the first time specifically as a BRICS event," Abbyasov said.

The strongest Quran reciters from BRICS member states, the Arab-Muslim world, Africa, and the CIS will compete in the category of "Tilawah" (skillful recitation of the Holy Quran). Countries participating for the first time include China, Ethiopia, India, and Brazil.