Tourists tax for foreigners visiting Bishkek to be introduced

24 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kyrgyzstan has proposed introducing a tourist tax for foreign nationals staying in the capital starting from August 1.

The tax will apply to foreign nationals who arrive in Bishkek and stay in accommodation facilities for more than 24 hours. The tax amount is 0.5 of the calculation index for each day of stay in the city.

The tax amount is not included in the cost of accommodation. For a partial day of stay, the tax will be charged as if for a full day. The tax collection will be carried out by operators at the time of registration of foreign nationals in hotels, hostels, campsites, etc., upon presentation of identification documents.

The tax will be collected in the national currency. It is noted that the project has been developed to improve the legislation of Kyrgyzstan in the field of non-tax revenues and to increase the budget revenues of Bishkek, which are necessary for the maintenance and development of the city's infrastructure.