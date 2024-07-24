Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry notes high level of relations with Russia

24 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another round of political consultations took place in Moscow between the Azerbaijani and Russian Foreign Ministries, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

The Azerbaijani delegation at the consultations was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, while the Russian delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

A broad exchange of views took place on the current state and prospects for the development of Azerbaijani-Russian bilateral cooperation, as well as on international and regional issues on the agenda that are of mutual interest.