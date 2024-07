24 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Department of bailiffs in Dagestan has begun the procedure of collecting 79.376 million rubles of debts from former UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, according to the database of enforcement proceedings of Russia's Federal Bailiff Service.

The case against Nurmagomedov was opened on July 5.

Earlier, the Federal Tax Service arrested Nurmagomedov's accounts due to debt in the amount of 297 million rubles.