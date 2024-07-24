Putin and Mirziyoyev discuss further development of ties

24 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian and Uzbek presidents, Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, confirmed over the phone the intention to further develop the relations of two countries, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The mutual commitment to gradually develop Russian-Uzbek relations of strategic partnership and alliance is reaffirmed," the statement reads.

Putin also wished his Uzbek counterpart a happy birthday in a telegram of congratulations, published on the Kremlin website.

"You have gained much respect from your fellow citizens and high international authority through your work in the presidential post," Putin said in his message.

According to the Russian leader, under Mirziyoyev's leadership, Uzbekistan has achieved considerable successes in social and economic issues and strengthened its positions on the world stage.

"It is difficult to overestimate your personal contribution to the development of the strategic partnership and allied relations between our states, our productive bilateral cooperation in all areas," the message reads.

The Russian president looked back at their recent fruitful talks in Tashkent with warmth.