Georgia wants to reboot relations with U.S.

24 Jul. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the relations between Georgia and the United States needed a “reboot”.

According to the Georgian PM, statements made by U.S. officials about the domestic law on transparency of foreign influence, adopted by the Georgian Parliament late May, were “counterproductive” for bilateral relations.

"We once again heard many unfair assessments regarding Georgia. It was an attack on the state of Georgia by specific politicians, which is very sad. We want to propose to our American partners a different agenda - a reboot agenda”, Kobakhidze said.

He added the “main thing” was to see the U.S. Government establish a “correct, pragmatic and fair” position in relation to Georgia.

“I hope that in the end, pragmatic decisions will be made by our U.S. partners, which will help to reboot relations. Rebooting relations is equally in the interests of Georgia and the U.S., and I hope that appropriate steps will be taken by them," Kobakhidze said.

The PM pointed out that “in such a case it is possible to achieve a reboot in Georgian-American relations”.