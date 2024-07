24 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel is ready for a military confrontation with Lebanon but is giving diplomatic efforts a chance, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin said.

"We aren’t at all interested in a full-scale war with Lebanon," Simona Halperin said.

However, the envoy did not rule out that Israel "will be forced to enter a full-scale war on the northern front." According to her, the country "is absolutely ready" for that.