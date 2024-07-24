Akkuyu NPP being prepared for pre-commissioning activities

24 Jul. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Specialists have begun installing control and monitoring equipment at the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom reported.

The Akkuyu NPP is under construction in Turkey under the supervision of the Rusatom Automated Control Systems.

“The first 11 pieces of equipment have already been installed in the reactor. The next stage is the installation of a vertical stand, necessary for pre-commissioning activities, as well as equipment for the control and protection system," the statement reads.

The reactor monitoring and operating system also includes diagnostic and monitoring subsystems responsible, among other things, for in-reactor monitoring and neutron flux monitoring.