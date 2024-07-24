Child in Israel contracted brain-eating amoeba

24 Jul. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Israeli Ministry of Health reported a new case of a brain-eating amoeba contraction. Experts are now collecting water from the reservoirs the child had recently visited.

A child suffering amoebic encephalitis was hospitalised in Israel. This is the second case of such a disease in the country registered recently. Previously, a young man contracted the brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri. Subsequently, it turned out that he visited the beach near Lake Kinneret.

“The child was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Ziv Medical Centre in the northern city of Safed with suspected encephalitis; additional tests showed that the inflammation was caused by a rare amoeba. The patient, who had no concomitant diseases, is in critical condition,”

– the Israeli Ministry of Health reports.