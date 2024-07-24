New transport corridor to connect Caspian, Black Seas

24 Jul. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

This year, in 2024, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Georgia and Romania will sign an intergovernmental agreement in Bucharest on the creation of a new transport route “Caspian Sea – Black Sea”.

A new international transport route will soon appear on the maps and connect the Caspian and Black Seas. The rout will be laid from the Caspian coast in Azerbaijan through Turkmenistan and further to the Black Sea coast of Georgia and Romania.

A quadripartite agreement on its construction is planned to be signed by the end of this year. It will be concluded in the capital of Romania, Bucharest. The issue of its preparation has already been discussed by the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Akhmet Gurbanov, with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Romania.

"The parties confirmed their intention to consider signing a quadrilateral (Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Romania) intergovernmental Agreement on the creation of an international transport route "Caspian Sea - Black Sea" in 2024,”

– the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan informed.