Krasnodar resident stole money through online-banking in Gelendzhik

24 Jul. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Gelendzhik police detained a resident of Krasnodar who stole over 140,000 rubles from other person’s bank account through a mobile application. A criminal case has been initiated.

The criminal, a 31-year-old resident of Krasnodar, met the victim on the beach. After a pleasant conversation, he offered to take the man home. During the trip, the car began to run out of fuel, so they stopped at a gas station. The gullible passenger decided to pay for gas and gave his mobile phone to the attacker. At that moment, the Krasnodar resident took advantage of the opportunity and transferred money from the victim’s account to his own, and then spent it on personal needs.