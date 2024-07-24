Counterfeit drugs from illegal pharmacies killed children in Kuban

24 Jul. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A criminal group that created a network of pharmacies selling obviously counterfeit medicines was exposed in Kuban. Unfortunately, several children died due to its activities.

It was established that no later than last year, two brothers formed an organized group. They decided to start selling counterfeit medicines without requiring a prescription.

The criminals rented non-residential premises from educational institutions and opened the so-called. "pharmacies". The illegal establishments throughout the region were functioning till June 4.