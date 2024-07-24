Threat of assassination attempt on Ivanishvili still relevant for Georgia

24 Jul. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prime Minister of Georgia commented on a possible terrorist attack against Bidzina Ivanishvili and overthrowing the government as a result of a coup. According to Irakli Kobakhidze, these threats are very serious.

The preparation of an assassination attempt against the founder and honorary chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili, poses a significant threat, the head of the Georgian government, Irakli Kobakhidze, said.

Thus, the politician responded to the launch of an investigation by the State Security Service.

The Georgian prime minister called the news about the preparation of a terrorist attack and coup d'etat "extremely alarming." According to him, it causes particular concern amid the situation in the world.