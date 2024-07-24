Moscow considers possibility of Georgia joining CSTO

24 Jul. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that Georgia has the right to independently decide on issues of joining any associations. The ministry emphasized that this is the sovereign right of every state.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, assessed the possibility of Georgia becoming a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

The diplomat emphasized that Georgia must independently resolve issues regarding joining any associations.

“This is a sovereign right of every country to join international organizations or structures for ensuring security by resorting to the capabilities of these organizations,”

- Maria Zakharova said.