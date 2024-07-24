When Moscow celebrates City Day

24 Jul. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Moscow authorities will prepare a festive program for residents and guests of the capital on the occasion of the City Day. This year, Moscow turns 877 years old.

Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin spoke about the preparation of the Russian capital for the City Day celebration. He said that this year, it will be celebrated on September 7-8.

In his Telegram channel, the capital’s mayor announced the holding of concerts, competitions, master classes and the Good Moscow charity festival.

The head of the city noted that festive events will take place both in the center of Moscow and in all administrative districts. The detailed program will be announced soon.