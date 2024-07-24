Cargo planes from Georgia to fly through China

24 Jul. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ashgabat announced the launch of a cargo flight from Georgia to Turkmenistan via China. The aircraft service will strengthen bilateral cooperation between Tbilisi and Ashgabat.

In July, cargo flights between Georgia and Turkmenistan via China has been launched, the press service of the Turkmenistan Foreign Ministry reports.

Flights from Tbilisi to Turkmenabat airport via Chinese Meilan will be operated by Georgian Airways.

The department noted that the new cargo service will strengthen trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Georgia.