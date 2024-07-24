Investigative Committee proposes to replace migrant workers with Russians

24 Jul. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Investigative Committee of Russia proposes to stimulate at the legislative level the replacement of labor migrants with citizens of the Russian Federation. Among the measures that will help speed up the process, the ICR is considering the introduction of a new tax on the labor of foreigners.

Russian employers should replace migrant workers with domestic ones, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation believes.

The department voiced its proposals for changing migration legislation. One of them is the development of a road map for replacement of migrant labor with Russian one.

The Investigative Committee emphasized, that employers must ensure that Russian employees are provided with all the necessary social and labor guarantees.