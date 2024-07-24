Why do tourists in Abkhazia contract rotavirus

24 Jul. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Vera Romashkina/Vestnik Kavkaza

A holiday in Abkhazia can be ruined by an intestinal infection. Tourists often contract rotavirus while spending their holidays in Abkhazia. The reasons for the frequent illnesses were named by the authorities of the republic.

The problem of the prevalence of intestinal infection among tourists in Abkhazia has natural causes, the Chief Sanitary Doctor of the Republic, Alla Belyaeva, said.

She recalled the existence of such a phenomenon as “traveler’s diarrhea.” During a trip, especially a long one and by rail, a person encounters new microflora. At the same time, Belyaeva recalled, when the climate changes, the immune system temporarily weakens and becomes unable to cope with heterogenous microorganisms. This leaves the traveler vulnerable to rotavirus or norovirus.