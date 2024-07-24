Opening of second front against Russia may happen, Georgia says

24 Jul. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prime Minister of Georgia said that if the opposition wins the elections in October, the country will become a second front against Russia. This can happen in a matter of days.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze spoke about how and when Georgia could turn into a second front of military confrontation with Russia.

The head of government said that a second front against Russia will be opened if the Georgian opposition wins the autumn parliamentary elections.

Kobakhidze emphasized that this could happen not in 2–4 months, but in a matter of days. According to the prime minister, he relies on the information he has.