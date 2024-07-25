Kobakhidze: Georgia to eradicate poverty by 2030

25 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze emphasised the “very high” economic growth of 9.3% of the first five months of the year.

The PM reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to “complete eradication” of poverty. He stated “every Government step” moving forward would be geared towards achieving these national objectives.

"The average economic growth from 2021 to 2023 was 9.7%. As for this year’s data, it is significantly higher than the IMF’s initial prediction of 4.8%. [...] a 9.3% growth surpasses the IMF’s original forecast”, Kobakhidze said.

He pointed out that poverty had decreased from 30% in 2012 to 11.8% in 2023, indicating an “essential but challenging task” to eliminate poverty entirely.



The Prime Minister also highlighted a record employment rate in Georgia, with 1.4 million people currently employed.