Kobakhidze hopes EU not to refuse to open accession talks with Georgia

25 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said he hoped the European Union would not refuse to open accession talks with Georgia, adding the bloc declining to do so would “show a wrong attitude towards the Georgian people”.

"I hope that the Georgian people will not be refused and negotiations will be opened," Kobakhidze said.

He noted that Moldova has opened accession talks while Georgia has not. "This is a complete injustice”, the PM claimed.

Kobakhidze alleged the “only explanation and reason for this injustice” was “different interests”, adding “as soon as these interests change, the approaches towards Georgia will immediately change” and the bloc would open accession talks with the country.