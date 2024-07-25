Türkiye to boost high tech aspirations

25 Jul. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye is gearing up to introduce a new investment program targeting its aspirations of making the country a global hub in emerging technology fields.

The "HIT-30: High Technology Investment Program" will be introduced on July 26 in Istanbul, Anadolu reported.

"We will establish a new incentive framework related to investments that will bring about green transformation, digital transformation, high value-added and the conversion of regional local dynamics into economic value. We will announce these through a new 'High Technology Incentive Program' that will be presented to the entire world by our president. This will also attract the attention of investors globally," Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said.

The minister emphasized the ministry's desire to increase Türkiye's production capabilities, particularly in areas such as battery and sensor technologies, noting that all these developments would further accelerate the flow of global investments to Türkiye.

The program will be launched by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.