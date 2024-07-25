UNM to be put on trial in Georgia after elections

25 Jul. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United National Movement entire political party will be put on trial following Georgia's parliamentary elections, which will be held on October 26, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

The PM reffered to the UNM as an “agent”, adding that, in addition to the party, its individual figures could be put on trial as well.

The official will announce details in the autumn, after the elections. He also explained why it is so important to punish the UNM.

“I will put it that way: this is a national task, because when the country's is called a criminal political force, a democratic, there's no healthy political environment in this country,” Kobakhidze said.

The Georgian PM clarified that the residents of Georgia are aware of the multiple crimes committed by the UNM, however, when all of them are finally brought to light, the conviction of individuals will be inevitable.

Moreover, Kobakhidze added that a number of UNM representatives have already been convicted, among them is former President Mikheil Saakashvili.