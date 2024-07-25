G7 countries keen to invest in Central Asian countries

25 Jul. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

G7 countries are interested in investing in infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan and Central Asian countries, Acting Special Coordinator for the US Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment program Helaina Matza said.

There are possibilities of investing in projects in the fields of transport and logistics, clean energy production, agricultural products, mining, and processing of rare earth metals, Trend reports.

"G7 countries are ready to invest up to $200 billion in infrastructure projects in Central Asia, and Kazakhstan is one of the main destinations for the implementation of such projects. The main goal of the program is to strengthen and diversify the supply chain to ensure food and energy security in the world by expanding trade relations between Central Asian countries with further access to European markets," Matza said.

According to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development,18.5 billion euros are needed, including 5.5 billion euro for Kazakhstan.