Putin holds talks with Assad in Moscow

25 Jul. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad in Moscow, the Kremlin press service reported.

During the meeting, Putin expressed interest in Assad's views on regional developments, highlighting escalation in Syria. The leaders discussed the importance of discussing prospects and potential scenarios in the Eurasian region.

The Russian President said there are a lot of promising directions with regards to the trade and economic ties between Russia and Syria.

Assad, in turn, said that Russia and Syria had gone through difficult trials over the past decades, but relations between our countries have maintained a level of trust.

The Syrian President added that he intends to discuss with Putin all the details of the development of these events, as well as possible prospects and scenarios.