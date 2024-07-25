Azerbaijan and Serbia expanding energy ties

25 Jul. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan plans to increase oil and gas supplies to Serbia, according to the results of the 8th session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia held in Baku.

“Supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Serbia started this year and over 26 million cubic meters of gas have already been supplied to this country. However, discussions are currently underway to increase supply volumes. I hope that these opportunities will be realized soon,” Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said.

State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Srbijagas have agreed to expand cooperation, in addition to negotiating oil supply increase from Azerbaijani to Serbia.

"Serbia has been receiving Azerbaijani gas regularly since January 2024, based on the contract signed between SOCAR and Srbijagas in November 2023," SOCAR Deputy Vice President Vitaliy Baylarbayov said.

Based on this agreement, Serbia can regularly receive up to 400 million cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas per year until 2026.