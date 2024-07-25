Netanyahu calls for NATO-like Mideast security alliance

25 Jul. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in an address to the U.S. Congress proposed to create a security pact similar to NATO in the Middle East.

According to the Israeli PM, the U.S. and Israel can forge a security alliance in the Middle East to counter Iran.

Commenting on Netanyahu's idea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that it is unlikely that such confrontational mechanisms are needed.

Re-emphasizing the need to understand the details of the proposal, the spokesman noted NATO “has a pronounced and systemic confrontational orientation.”