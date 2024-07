25 Jul. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A quadcopter belonging to the Armenian armed forces was neutralized by the Azerbaijani military, writes the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The provocation occurred today at 10:55 local time. The quadcopter tried to carry out reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Tovuz region.

The Azerbaijani military detected the drone and, using special technical means, intercepted it, and then removed it from the territory.