Israeli Air Force ready to deliver crushing blow to Lebanon

25 Jul. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Commander of the Israeli Air Force announced that the country's army is ready to deliver a fatal blow to Lebanese territory. According to him, the Israeli military is already systematically striking Hezbollah's infrastructure.

"We are ready for war. The Israeli Air Force has full responsibility to implement all operational plans. And a crushing blow, as lethal as possible, against an enemy we are familiar with",

Major General Tomer Bar said.

He further commented on the recent Israeli Air Force attack on the Yemeni port of Hudaydah, noting that this was not just a response to the shelling of Tel Aviv, but a clear signal to all the enemies of Israel.