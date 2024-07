25 Jul. 18:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, July 25, an earthquake occurred in the southwestern part of Iran. The earthquake's magnitude was 3.7, local media reports.

Tremors were recorded in the city of Hamidiyeh, Khuzestan province, around 08:00 local time (07:30 Moscow time).

The hypocenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 28 km. There was no information about casualties or destruction.