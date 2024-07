25 Jul. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, July 25, a match between the women's teams of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place at the European Junior Basketball Championship (U18) in Pristina.

The Division C game ended with a score of 68:42 in favor of the Azerbaijani basketball players.

In previous matches, the Azerbaijani national team beat Albania (72:53) and Georgia (74:68).

The victory over the Armenian team allowed the Azerbaijani juniors to score 6 points and reach the semi-finals of the tournament.