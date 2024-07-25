Istanbul Airport cancels flights on Friday due to rain

25 Jul. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Friday, July 26, some flights for both departure and arrival in Istanbul at Sabiha Gökçen International Airport (SAW) have been cancelled.

"Due to expected negative weather conditions, 5% of flights will be cancelled until 15.00 (coincides with Moscow time)",

the airport management company said.

Passengers are asked to check their flight status through airline websites in advance.

SAW Airport has only one runway, while the new Istanbul Airport (IST) has three. The airport in northern Istanbul has not yet announced flight cancellations due to bad weather on Friday.

Heavy downpours are expected to hit Istanbul tonight and continue throughout Friday.