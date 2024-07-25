Polad Bulbuloglu to participate in elections in Azerbaijan

25 Jul. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation decided to take part in the autumn elections to the parliament of the republic, scheduled for September 1. The relevant information was confirmed by the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on July 25.

"The district election commission approved the nomination of Polad Bulbuloglu as a candidate for deputy, he was issued signature sheets",

the Central Election Commission of the country said.

The diplomat nominated his candidacy for deputy from the Shusha-Aghdam-Khojavend constituency №124, TASS writes.

Let us remind you that Polad Bulbuloglu has headed the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moscow for the past 18 years.

Initially, elections in the republic were planned to be held in November, but in the end they were postponed by several months due to the COP29 conference, which Baku would host. The future convocation of parliament will be the 7th in a row.