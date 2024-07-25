Search for two missing men continues for second day in Svaneti mountains

25 Jul. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the statement of the Emergency Management Agency of the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the search for two citizens who went missing in the Svaneti mountains the day before continues in Georgia.

Drones are being used in the search and rescue operation. According to the Emergency Management Agency, it is not yet possible to involve a helicopter in the operation due to difficult weather conditions.

Earlier, it was reported that two local residents were walking through the Lasdili gorge. They managed to report by phone that they were lost. After that, contact with them was lost.