25 Jul. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A group stage game of the FIBA Under 18 Division C European Championship between the national teams of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in Elbasan.

Azerbaijani basketball players won the Division C match with a score of 76:69.

Having defeated the Armenian players, the national team of Azerbaijan advanced to the 1/2 finals from first place in the group. The Armenian team took second place.