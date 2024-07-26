Iran returns oil from tanker confiscated in January

26 Jul. 9:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has returned oil from the St Nikolas tanker. It was confiscated in January of this year. This was reported by informed sources.

According to one source, the cargo from the tanker en route to Türkiye was returned after negotiations this week, Reuters reports.

Another source drew attention to the fact that the oil was reloaded onto the Turkish tanker T. Semahat near Larak Island.

Let us remind you that a tanker sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands through the Suez Canal was seized by armed men on January 11. The vessel was transporting 145 thousand tons of oil from Iraq to Türkiye