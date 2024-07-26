Biden and Netanyahu discuss ceasefire in Gaza

26 Jul. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli and US leaders discussed the situation in Gaza. In particular, they discussed the so-called "Biden plan" aimed at settling the situation in Gaza.

"President Biden said that it is necessary to close the gaps as soon as possible, conclude a deal, return the hostages and achieve a long-term ceasefire in Gaza",

the White House statement said.

The US President has also declared the need to establish a permanent delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. He has also emphasized the need to protect the civilian population of the Palestinian enclave.