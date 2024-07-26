Kamala Harris: Israel and Hamas must cease fire

26 Jul. 11:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US Vice President told the Israeli Prime Minister that peace must come to the region. The Palestinian radicals Hamas must release the Israeli hostages, and the Israelis must establish humanitarian supplies to Gaza.

"There has been hopeful movement in the talks to secure an agreement on this deal. As I just told Prime Minister Netanyahu, 'it is time to get this deal done'",

Kamala Harris said.

According to her, she also expressed concern about the situation of civilians in the Gaza Strip and called on Netanyahu to ensure uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave.

She further noted that only a settlement in Gaza could ensure long-term peace in the region.

Let us remind you that the Israeli Prime Minister is on an official visit to the United States. In particular, he spoke in the US Congress and also held talks with the President of the United States.