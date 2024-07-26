New Air Arabia flights to connect Russia and UAE in autumn

26 Jul. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Getting from Russian cities to the emirate of Sharjah in the UAE will become easier in the autumn. Air Arabia is increasing the number of flights.

It is reported that the plane from Yekaterinburg and Kazan to Sharjah will fly daily from October 1. The Ufa-Sharjah flight will return to the schedule from October 3. Five weekly flights are planned. Flights from Ufa will also resume. The company will operate three flights a week, starting from October 3.

In addition, Air Arabia will increase the number of flights from Moscow. There will be four flights per day from October 27.

These flights are in demand not only among those Russians who are heading to the UAE for vacation, but also among those who are flying to distant countries in Asia and Europe.