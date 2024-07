26 Jul. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The earthquake has occurred in the Lerik district of Azerbaijan, the Seismic Survey Center of ANAS writes.

It is noted that the magnitude of the tremors was 3.1. The hypocenter was located at a depth of 17 km.

The tremors were recorded early 17 km west of the Yardimly station in the morning. They were not felt by local residents.