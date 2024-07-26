Türkiye and Armenia: What are the prospects for normalization of relations?

26 Jul. 13:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian side is committed to fulfilling the agreements with Türkiye reached earlier during the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

The Ministry noted that Yerevan expected the same readiness to comply with the reached agreements from Ankara accordingly, Sputnik Armenia reports.

The agreements in question concern, among other things, the opening of the land border between the countries for citizens of third countries, as well as holders of diplomatic passports.

Speaking about a possible meeting of special representatives for the normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations, the Foreign Ministry promised that they would inform the public only when "clear agreements" were reached with Ankara.

Let us remind you that special representatives for the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations were appointed in December 2021. In July 2022, the parties agreed on the fundamental possibility of crossing the land border by persons with citizenship of third countries. Another agreement concerned direct air transportation of goods.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan admitted the opening of the border with a positive outcome of the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace process.