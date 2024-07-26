Russia to bring ASEAN closer to SCO and EAEU

26 Jul. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Heads of the Russian and ASEAN Foreign Ministries signed a joint statement on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Russia's accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.

The document says that Russia will promote the development of ASEAN relations with the Eurasian Economic Union and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization based on the signed Memorandums of Understanding.

The bilateral statement also says that friendship and cooperation significantly affect the achievement of sustainable peace, security, stability and prosperity for the peoples of the region.