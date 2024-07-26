Iran refutes information about military agreement with Armenia

26 Jul. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic to Yerevan Mehdi Sobhani, Iran has not concluded any military contracts with Armenia.

He emphasized that the dissemination of this fake was carried out by unreliable media outlets, which had previously been noticed in publishing false news and biased analytical materials about Iran, the Mehr agency reports.

The diplomat emphasized that the purpose of such news is to spoil Iran's friendly relations with regional countries.

He added that the Islamic Republic was interested in establishing peace and stability, as well as economic development in the South Caucasus.