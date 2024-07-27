Russian and Kazakh Deputy PMs discuss energy and trade

27 Jul. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin, who are the co-chairs of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation, met in Astana, accordong to the Russian government's website.

"The co-chairs had a detailed discussion about joint measures to develop cooperation in the spheres of transport and logistics, energy, agriculture; they looked into the implementation of projects in the sphere of tourism and examined prospects for deepening integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Deputy PM, Russia values the Kazakh side’s readiness to expand their cooperation in the energy sphere.

"Together with Kazakhstan, we are interested in developing the North-South transport corridor," Overchuk said.

It was noted that Kazakhstan is Russia’s fifth largest trade partner, with metals, food and machinery accounting for the bulk of Russian exports to the country.