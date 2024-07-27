Netanyahu upset with Harris over her Israel remarks

27 Jul. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was upset by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' statement after their meeting and is concerned it will harm the negotiations over a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal.

After a meeting with Netanyahu, Harris' said she pressed the Israeli Prime Minister to conclude a hostage and ceasefire deal.

In her remarks Harris expressed commitment for Israel's security, but at the same time spoke about the suffering in Gaza, the mass civilian casualties and the humanitarian crisis.