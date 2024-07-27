Conor McGregor bids to buy Khabib Nurmagomedov’s family home

27 Jul. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor recently took to social media to taunt former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov over his alleged financial troubles.

The now-deleted tweets included a direct message exchange where McGregor mocked Nurmagomedov about his assets reportedly being seized.

McGregor, a former two-divison champion in the UFC, shared screenshots of his direct messages with Nurmagomedov, in which he claimed he had bid to purchase the Russian’s family home, before defacating in it.

Earlier this week, it was reported that enforcement proceedings to the tune of $900,000 had already been launched against Nurmagomedov.