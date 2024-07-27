Risk of oropouche fever spreading in Russia ruled out

27 Jul. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The risk of the oropouche fever, which has already killed two in Brazil, in Russia is ruled out, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) press office said.

"Due to the absence of transmission vectors (reservoirs and sources of infection) in Russia, the spread of the oropouche fever is ruled out. Besides, the Aedes serratus and Culex quinquefasciatus mosquitos that carry that disease do not inhabit Russian territory," the Russian sanitary watchdog said.

Previously, the Ministry of Health of Brazil reported the first two fatalities, caused by the oropouche fever, in the world. The disease’s symptoms were similar to a severe form of the dengue fever. The disease is being transmitted thourgh mosquito and midge bites.